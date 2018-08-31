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Szokujący film pokazujący syryjskich rebeliantów testujących broń chemiczną. 18+
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37 views • August 31, 2018
Szokujący film na YouTube pokazuje rzekomo syryjskich rebeliantów testujących broń chemiczną na królikach laboratoryjnych, grożąc następnie jej użyciem przeciwko syryjskiej ludności Alawitów popierającej rząd Assada.
Więcej w artykule: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/syryjscy_rebelianci,p1931229759
Więcej w artykule: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/syryjscy_rebelianci,p1931229759
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