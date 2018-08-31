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🔴Passover & YAHUSHUA'S Ultimate Sacrifice❗ [2018 Video]
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0 view • August 31, 2018
It is important that you prepare well beforehand and remove all leaven from your household. If you share homes with unbelievers and it is not possible to remove the leaven from the entire home, remove it from your bedroom and do not eat leaven during the feast. This is important because leaven represents sin and we are show present ourselves without sin, spot or blemish before YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA (Jesus Christ) and The RUACH ha KODESH (Holy Spirit).
Amightywind.com
Amightywind.com
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