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🔴Judge Roy Moore VS Fake News❗ [2018 video]
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0 view • August 31, 2018
Since all the corrupt Obama-Clinton machine’s paid puppets are attacking Judge Roy Moore without any evidence whatsoever, I just gotta ask them, where is their outrage and battle against the proven to be pedophiles, child molesters, rapists and rapist enablers that they themselves are supporting???
The Washington Post, YOU ARE FAKE NEWS!
Amightywind.com
The Washington Post, YOU ARE FAKE NEWS!
Amightywind.com
Keywords
barack obamacnnfake newsnewsvideoobamaheavenclintonussenaterapistmonument2017pedophilesevidenceproofpersecutionfake2016defenseamightywindnbcalmightywindelishevamoorewashington postcommandmentsdoug joneseliyahu10 commandmentsjeff sessionsthinkelijahus senate10vsmoreroy moorerapistselisabethsherrie2017 videoenablers10 commandments monumentabsolute proofchild molesterchild molesterscourt houseenablerjudge roy mooreroy
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