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🔴Proof That Russiagate is Fake News❗ [2018 video]
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0 view • August 31, 2018
Tired of Hillary's Russia Narrative? Me too. More than a year of utter stupidity. If Hillary Clinton's dealings were righteous and in the interest of the American people, her leaked emails through Wikileaks would reflect that and get her elected! You are to blame for your loss Hillary, you. If there was nothing wrong with your emails you would have nothing to worry about. Those emails reflect who you truly are.
Amightywind.com
Amightywind.com
Keywords
trumpfake newsnewsvideohillary clintonvladimir putindonaldpodestaelectionamericaclintonrussiapedogatejohndonald trumpusa2017hillaryputinemailsevidencepeopleelection 2016americanfakewikileaksrussiagate2016tonybillamerican peoplenarrativehackedamightywindalmightywindelishevathatleakedleaked emailseliyahuelijahhillary'sstoleelisabethsherriefovernmnetrussia narrativethe proofvladimir
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