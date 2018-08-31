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🔴[w. subtitles] Happy Tu B’Shevat from AmightyWind❗ [2018 Video]
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9 views • August 31, 2018
“The righteous will flourish like a palm tree, they will grow like a cedar of Lebanon.” (Psalm 92:12)
The holiday of Tu B’Shvat—the New Year of fruit Trees
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The holiday of Tu B’Shvat—the New Year of fruit Trees
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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