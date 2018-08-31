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🔴Celebrate Purim – A Jewish & Christian Experience❗ [2018 Video]
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8 views • August 31, 2018
This is not only a celebration for Jews but for Christians as well, as we prepare to be caught away as the bride of YAHUSHUA (Jesus). As Esther was prepared to becoming bride to the King, so are we being purified & set apart for HIM.
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Keywords
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