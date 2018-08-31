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hidden agenda of censorship
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11 views • August 31, 2018
When Lauren Southern and Stefan Molineux were denied a venue for speaking with blatant misrepresentation of what they came to discuss, I went looking at the discussions they had elsewhere to find what the ulterior motive for silencing them might possibly be.
Note: This is a cut down version with improved contrast of what I uploaded elsewhere. It serves to try out my new channel here on real.video and I feel the topic is strongly connected with views expressed by site creator Mike Adams.
Note: This is a cut down version with improved contrast of what I uploaded elsewhere. It serves to try out my new channel here on real.video and I feel the topic is strongly connected with views expressed by site creator Mike Adams.
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