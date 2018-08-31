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September Clues 911 Documentary
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1317 views • August 31, 2018
The News Media had a central role in pulling off the 9/11 psy-op. The operation involved airing on television a substitute, computer-generated version of reality. It has temporarily succeeded to sell to the world the preposterous tale of 19 young terrorists using hijacked airliners to attack the USA. This longstanding research has established the falseness of the images shown on LIVE TV on 9/11 – as well as all the subsequently released video material. Please Visit www.Septemberclues.info
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