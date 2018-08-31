© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the 'Impossible!' is happening in Australia
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • August 31, 2018
Few would know of the many disturbing parallels between the social disaster that unfolded in formerly-wealthy Venezuela over the past twenty years and current events in Australia
Most Venezuelans would have screamed 'impossible!' had someone told them what financial and social conditions would be like there today.
After viewing this video, will most Australians react similarly?
You be the judge.
Remember, Australians, your vote directly contributes to what Australia's future will be.
Most Venezuelans would have screamed 'impossible!' had someone told them what financial and social conditions would be like there today.
After viewing this video, will most Australians react similarly?
You be the judge.
Remember, Australians, your vote directly contributes to what Australia's future will be.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.