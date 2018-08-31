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Dallas Homeowner Shoots Robber in Self Defense
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11 views • August 31, 2018
"As always I invite anti-gun advocates to tell me why this homeowner should not have been allowed this ability to defend himself and while they're at, feel free to please tell me how fewer guns would have helped here." —Dana Loesch
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