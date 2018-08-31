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Media Moves on From Covering Shootings If They Don't Fit Their Agenda
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5 views • August 31, 2018
"When it came out that the firearm was legally purchased in a state that has every single gun control law you could ever hope for if you were an anti-gun advocate, laws that progressives swear stop these sorts of things, well then the media just went silent." —Dana Loesch
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