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BILL OF RIGHTS; PREAMBLE
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205 views • August 31, 2018
At the time of the ratification of the US Constitution, and in a response to the concerns of the several states for greater constitutional protection for the inalienable rights of the people (and with the help of James Madison, who wrote them), a list of restrictions, a list of permanent prohibitions on governmental powers was established, called the bill of rights.
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