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Health - Birth Control Pills Cause Embryonic Abortions Pro-Life Video
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151 views • August 31, 2018
Warning - Graphic Depictions of Reality some people may find highly disturbing
Health - Birth Control Pills Cause Embryonic Abortions Pro-Life Video
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
How many Millions or Billions of Babies have Died because of Pill Use? God only knows.
Health - Birth Control Pills Cause Embryonic Abortions Pro-Life Video
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
How many Millions or Billions of Babies have Died because of Pill Use? God only knows.
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