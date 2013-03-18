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Infowars Nightly News Monday March 18 2013 Full Length
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1 view • August 31, 2018
On the March 18,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Jakari Jackson speaks with Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com about the lunacy behind the establishment's claim that climate activists are condemed to hell. News Covered: The Rape Of Cyprus By The European Union & The IMF. Banking Chief Calls For 15% Looting of Italians' Savings. Rabid organ transplant kills Maryland man.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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