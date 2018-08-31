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Russia Confronts US On Syria False Flag, NYT Admits US War Crimes In Yemen & License To Use YouTube
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167 views • August 31, 2018
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up 8/30, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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