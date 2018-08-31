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What You Need To Know About Oath Keepers And National Security
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2889 views • August 31, 2018
Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, joins Mike Adams to discuss the current state of American politics. Oath Keepers is now training patriots to stand against the fascist tactics of the domestic terror group known as ANTIFA.
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