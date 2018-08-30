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Rocky Mountain Wife Carrying Championship 2018
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14 views • August 30, 2018
The Rocky Mountain Wife Carrying Championship, held at the Big Sky Country State Fair in Bozeman, Montana on July 22, 2018. Watch the top two teams race through the water obstacle to cross the finish line in the final heat to win the competition!
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