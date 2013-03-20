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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday March 20 2013 Full Length
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On the March 20,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, News Covered: InfoWars Nightly News March 20, 2013 Hosted by Melissa Melton Nigel Farage Message To Europeans: "Get Your Money Out While You Can". North Korea Eyed in Huge Cyber Attack on South Korea. North Korea Vows Military Action Against More U.S. B-52 Flights. Feinstein Vows Not to "Play Dead" on Anti-Second Amendment Bill.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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