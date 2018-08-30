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AltHousing ... 2018 ... Stack'm and pack'm housing projects are LOOMING at us.
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7 views • August 30, 2018
https://youtu.be/ue9lSYtwDM8 ... SHELTER = SAFE SPACE. ... In the US & West, HOUSING IS DICTATED BY PROFITS. But FACTS about Human Needs and Characteristics of "Safe Space" Housing is LEFT OUT of present Housing Policy. Real estate PROFITS. Home construction PROFITS. Local Zoning & Planning bureaucrats are indifferent to unmet needs in the spaces in which people thrive and live. If one religion or group insists on No-Go-Zones, then IT BECOMES A RIGHT for all ideologies.
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