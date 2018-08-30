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Pour changer un peu de BHL ou d'Attali. (21/02/2018)
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31 views • August 30, 2018
Petit retour plutôt objectif sur le conflit israélo-palestinien.
La version VOST :https://www.real.video/5829003223001
La vidéo originale en anglais sur la chaîne de Carey Wedler : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLDE4mRwfSQ
Elle était encore de gauche quand elle a fait cette vidéo, depuis, elle a vu la lumière.
La version VOST :https://www.real.video/5829003223001
La vidéo originale en anglais sur la chaîne de Carey Wedler : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLDE4mRwfSQ
Elle était encore de gauche quand elle a fait cette vidéo, depuis, elle a vu la lumière.
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