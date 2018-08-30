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Stop Pimping Your Kids Aug 30, 2018
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6 views • August 30, 2018
We wonder why the LEFT gets so much attention. I figured it out this morning. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Literally, they are the squeaky wheel. They are getting the “grease.” Funding of the government, and more... They are the most organized group, screaming...PLEASE NOTE: I have permission from David Arthur the owner to post his videos
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