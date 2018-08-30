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Kent State Censors 2nd Amendment On Campus
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4728 views • August 30, 2018
Kaitlin Bennett initiated a meeting with Kent State faculty and law enforcement in order to hold an open carry rally on campus. Kaitlin reveals their unexpected reaction.
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