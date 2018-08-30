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Nerd Tube 0005 - Getting Familiar with the Windows File Explorer
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3 views • August 30, 2018
This video gets you acquainted with the Windows File Explorer. It covers some basic terminology and features used in the File Explorer.
It shows you how to use it to navigate your computer file system and manage your files.
http://www.the-nerdcave.com
https://twitter.com/NerdCave2
https://www.facebook.com/nerdcaverts
https://nerdcaverts.blogspot.com/
https://plus.google.com/104699672738324468529
It shows you how to use it to navigate your computer file system and manage your files.
http://www.the-nerdcave.com
https://twitter.com/NerdCave2
https://www.facebook.com/nerdcaverts
https://nerdcaverts.blogspot.com/
https://plus.google.com/104699672738324468529
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