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Child trafficking rings are used by communists to honeytrap and blackmail politicians in the West
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43 views • August 30, 2018
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Published on Aug 30, 2018
An alleged #Soviet spy operation used children as "honey pots" in the west, to lure #politicians and business leaders into committing crimes so they could be blackmailed. We speak with an expert tied to witnesses on these claims, and conduct additional research to support their validity.
Original article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/researcher-reports-soviets-created-child-trafficking-rings-in-the-west-for-blackmail_2420059.html
Published on Aug 30, 2018
An alleged #Soviet spy operation used children as "honey pots" in the west, to lure #politicians and business leaders into committing crimes so they could be blackmailed. We speak with an expert tied to witnesses on these claims, and conduct additional research to support their validity.
Original article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/researcher-reports-soviets-created-child-trafficking-rings-in-the-west-for-blackmail_2420059.html
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