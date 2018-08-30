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NRATV EXCLUSIVE: Dana Loesch's Full Interview With Stoneman Douglas Teacher
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7 views • August 30, 2018
"I would like to see the school board and Superintendent Runcie be exposed for what they have done with the no arresting policy, because that put students in other schools in Broward County in danger as well ... Everyone on the bandwagon with the march and 'we have to have all these gun control laws,' to me it's a smoke screen to cover up the real causes of the event on February 14th." —Stoneman Douglas Teacher
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