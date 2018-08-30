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Actually CNN, Easter is Not About #MeToo
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4 views • August 30, 2018
"Columnist John Blake wrote this article about how the story of Jesus' death and resurrection is the first #MeToo moment … That actually was an article at CNN, how Easter became a #MeToo movement. It misses the most obvious point about Easter." —Dana Loesch
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