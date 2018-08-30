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Finding an Editor, Avoiding the Pitfalls PT. 4
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1 view • August 30, 2018
The writing's done, tiu typed THE END of your MS....now what? Editing! Learn what to look for & WHY editors change what they do (you might be surprised at some of the reasons!)
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