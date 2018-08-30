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Charges Dropped Against Terrorist In New Mexico Compound Case
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600 views • August 30, 2018
The case of five New Mexico jihadists who trained children to carry out school shootings has taken another bizarre turn after it was revealed that child abuse charges against three of the five suspects have been dropped after a screw up.
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