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We Stand | 05/03/2018
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2 views • August 30, 2018
Dan Bongino is in Dallas ready to celebrate freedom, firearms and more freedom at NRA Annual Meetings 2018. Bongino joins up with Grant Stinchfield and Cam & Co's John Popp to bring you a preview of the Show of Strength happening in Dallas May 4-6. Get the latest on the NRA's biggest event of the year from three of the people closest to the excitement.
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