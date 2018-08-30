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Fate Stacks: The Series (Episode 1)
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3 views • August 30, 2018
"What Goes Up..."
Watch David as he explores Fate Stacks, preset codes woven into language which can be used to investigate the past, tell the future, weigh philosophical topics such as free-will and provide evidence for the existence of a Creator of Reality.
In Ep.1, David Mivshek, author of the book "Reality's Storyline Decoded," uses the Fate Stack decoding technique on the last names of the astronauts aboard NASA's Space Shuttle Colombia STS-107 mission to reveal the astronauts' fate.
Watch David as he explores Fate Stacks, preset codes woven into language which can be used to investigate the past, tell the future, weigh philosophical topics such as free-will and provide evidence for the existence of a Creator of Reality.
In Ep.1, David Mivshek, author of the book "Reality's Storyline Decoded," uses the Fate Stack decoding technique on the last names of the astronauts aboard NASA's Space Shuttle Colombia STS-107 mission to reveal the astronauts' fate.
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