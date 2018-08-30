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Nerd Tube 0001 - Quick Desktop Organization
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6 views • August 30, 2018
How to organize icons on your desktop using desktop folders.
Over time your desktop will probably accumulate a large number of icons. This can become confusing as well as use computer resources as the operating system has to update those icons quite frequently.
http://www.the-nerdcave.com
https://twitter.com/NerdCave2
https://www.facebook.com/nerdcaverts
https://nerdcaverts.blogspot.com/
https://plus.google.com/104699672738324468529
Over time your desktop will probably accumulate a large number of icons. This can become confusing as well as use computer resources as the operating system has to update those icons quite frequently.
http://www.the-nerdcave.com
https://twitter.com/NerdCave2
https://www.facebook.com/nerdcaverts
https://nerdcaverts.blogspot.com/
https://plus.google.com/104699672738324468529
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