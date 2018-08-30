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60 Minutes Interview with a Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor
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151 views • August 30, 2018
Horrifying description of what many endure in the shadows of the cult machine that is fueled by humanity's susceptibility to sin and an extortion, human trafficking ring that seeks to leverage control of the "human resource."
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