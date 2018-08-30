© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fate Stacks: Predicting Apollo (Part 3)
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 30, 2018
Watch as David as he explores Fate Stacks, preset codes woven into language which can be used to investigate the past, tell the future, weigh philosophical topics such as free-will and provide evidence for the existence of a Creator of Reality.
Using the last names of the astronauts who manned NASA's twelve Apollo space missions and the Challenger STS-51-L space mission, David Mivshek, author of the 320+ pg. book "Reality's Storyline Decoded," unveils a code he calls Fate Stacks.
Using the last names of the astronauts who manned NASA's twelve Apollo space missions and the Challenger STS-51-L space mission, David Mivshek, author of the 320+ pg. book "Reality's Storyline Decoded," unveils a code he calls Fate Stacks.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.