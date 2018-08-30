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Full Show: Monkey Business—The “M” Word & A New Speech Rule
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22 views • August 30, 2018
Pundits, including FOX news, have a new micro-aggression to be aggrieved about — the use of the word “monkey” in any context (“monkey business”, “monkey around”, “monkey wrench”) that might be talking about the actions or policies of a politician. Racist! How convenient. David Knight looks at the identity politics in NY’s gubernatorial debate (sexism), FL’s gubernatorial race (racism) and TX’s US Senate race (an Irishman identifying as an Hispanic for political gain).
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