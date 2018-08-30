You Will Wish You Watched This Before You Started Using Social Media | The Twisted Truth

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https://youtu.be/PmEDAzqswh8
Published on Apr 20, 2018
2,625,643 views
68K
This might be one of the most important videos I've edited in 2018. After everything that has been going on with the privacy crisis and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg going to Washington to speak with members of Congress, I felt that this video was timely. I think social media can be good but we must be careful with how we use it.
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