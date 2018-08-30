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Don't Stop Praying For Faith
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5 views • August 30, 2018
If you stop praying for your circumstances to get better no matter what they are, you may never receive the miracles you are waiting for. It's like jumping into your vehicle but stopping short of putting the key in the ignition! That's how Faith works, it's a dedication of yourself to the Most High God.
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