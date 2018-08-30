© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sex, Socialists & the City—Cuomo Debates Nixon
Follow
0
Share
Report
748 views • August 30, 2018
Debates about sexist room temperatures preceded the NY gubernatorial debate between Andrew Cuomo & “Sex & the City” star Cynthia Nixon and then they moved on to meatier topics like who hates Trump the most and who can give away more free stuff. Here are some highlights (or lowlights)…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.