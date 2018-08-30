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Patriots Exposing Google’s Bias Of Search Results For News
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164 views • August 30, 2018
Owen Shroyer explains how President Trump has begun exposing the bias of Big Tech by tweeting out the hashtag: #StopTheBias. Patriots are taking their own screenshots of bias to prove the MSM is lying when they claim no one is being censored.
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