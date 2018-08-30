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Come to YAHUSHUA today!
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9 views • August 30, 2018
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YAHUSHUA (יהושע), a Hebrew Name, is the original Name of JESUS. We are still saved in the Name JESUS but the antichrist will use the name Jesus Christ for himself IN THE TRIBULATION, so learn YAHUSHUA's NAME for then. Salvation only comes through YAHUSHUA as HE is the only way to Heaven. Salvation is not found in any religion, nor in any church made by men. Only by YAHUSHUA's sacrifice on Calvary, HIS Blood atonement and by Faith through HIM are we saved.
YAHUSHUA (יהושע), a Hebrew Name, is the original Name of JESUS. We are still saved in the Name JESUS but the antichrist will use the name Jesus Christ for himself IN THE TRIBULATION, so learn YAHUSHUA's NAME for then. Salvation only comes through YAHUSHUA as HE is the only way to Heaven. Salvation is not found in any religion, nor in any church made by men. Only by YAHUSHUA's sacrifice on Calvary, HIS Blood atonement and by Faith through HIM are we saved.
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