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Trump Starts New Social Media Campaign To Raise Awareness Of Conservative Censorship
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1167 views • August 30, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how President Trump is taking a stand for those conservatives that have been banned from social media. Although this behavior is wrong, it’s business as usual for Big Tech.
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