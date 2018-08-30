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SpiritWILL ... 18/08/30 ... Why Islam Keeps Attacking Jews and Christians.
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16 views • August 30, 2018
http://www.holyconservancy.org/2728.htm ... Leviticus 5:2 KJV ... Acts 4:32-35 English ... Matt 23:8 ... 1 Cor 6:9 (KJV)
https://www.real.video/dashboard/videos/5820006937001/edit ...Brigitte Gabriel, History of Islam - WS 2015
https://youtu.be/-ilFbbk9jw4 .. Stefan Molyneux, The Truth About The Crusades, 1,040,193 views
https://youtu.be/t_Qpy0mXg8Y ... Dr Bill Warner, Why We Are Afraid, A 1400 Year Secret
https://www.real.video/dashboard/videos/5820006937001/edit ...Brigitte Gabriel, History of Islam - WS 2015
https://youtu.be/-ilFbbk9jw4 .. Stefan Molyneux, The Truth About The Crusades, 1,040,193 views
https://youtu.be/t_Qpy0mXg8Y ... Dr Bill Warner, Why We Are Afraid, A 1400 Year Secret
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