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Hydroplate Theory Origin of Comets Asteroids Meteoroids &Transneptunian-objects by Bryan Nickel
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11 views • August 30, 2018
This video covers HPT theory's explanation of the origin of titled objects. It also covers the origin of the moon's unique topography & orbital changes since the flood. Finally a statistical analysis of two very clock-like comets is show to give an approximate astronomical date of the Genesis flood. For HPT check out Dr. Walt Brown's http://creationscience.com and Real Science Radio's http://rsr.org/hydroplate-theory resource page. Courtesy Bryan Nickel https://www.youtube.com/user/nnlmt28)
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