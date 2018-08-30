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🔴YAHUSHUA over EVERYTHING Spoken Word Poetry❗ [2018 Video]
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0 view • August 30, 2018
YAHUSHUA came off HIS throne in the flesh and showed us how to put YAH over EVERYTHING, as HE laid HIS life down, not so HIS will can be done but so YAH's will can be done as it says in Luke 22:42
"FATHER, if YOU are willing, take this cup from ME. Yet not MY will, but YOURS be done.”
So Just as YAHUSHUA did that for our HEAVENLY FATHER, HE excepts us to lay our lives down and pick up the cross to follow HIM. Placing YAHUSHUA over EVERYTHING that this life can offer!!!
AmightyWind.com
"FATHER, if YOU are willing, take this cup from ME. Yet not MY will, but YOURS be done.”
So Just as YAHUSHUA did that for our HEAVENLY FATHER, HE excepts us to lay our lives down and pick up the cross to follow HIM. Placing YAHUSHUA over EVERYTHING that this life can offer!!!
AmightyWind.com
Keywords
fatherlovechristcrossjesusyahushuagoldenlifehebrewyoucupwordholynamelukesongliveswilltheheavenlyministryamightywindrecordedinstrumentaldownalmightywindelishevapoetryoffertrinityprophecieshayaheliyahumashiach22elijaheverythingoverdonetakethronefleshintimacyfollowputelisabethsherrie42eaglesendtimegreaterheavenly fatherholy trinityin the fleshperformedpick uppreformedproducedprophesiesspokenwill be donewillingwrittenyah's
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