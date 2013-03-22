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Infowars Nightly News Friday March 22 2013 Full Length
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12 views • August 30, 2018
On the March 22,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Alex Jones speaks with Jim Hightower,American syndicated columnist, liberal political activist, and author who served from 1983 to 1991 as the elected commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture. They cover the 2nd Amendment debate. News Covered: Obama now global head of Al Qaeda. FEMA federalizing police for domestic war.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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