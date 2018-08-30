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🔴Pray & Act against EU Internet Censorship! Voting 12 September❗ [2018 Video]
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0 view • August 30, 2018
Please visit:
www.saveyourinternet.eu ...
...where you can find ready-to-use contact forms to any E.U. country European Parliament Member, and do all you can to raise a voice of protest.
We know that if they are allowed to take the first step in taking our freedoms away, they will seek to move further to strip us from our rights and access to the free speech completely, until all that is left for us is lying propaganda of the Main Stream Media working for the agenda of their evil masters.
www.saveyourinternet.eu ...
...where you can find ready-to-use contact forms to any E.U. country European Parliament Member, and do all you can to raise a voice of protest.
We know that if they are allowed to take the first step in taking our freedoms away, they will seek to move further to strip us from our rights and access to the free speech completely, until all that is left for us is lying propaganda of the Main Stream Media working for the agenda of their evil masters.
Keywords
parliamentcontrolfreedom of speechwriteagainstvotingarticle 13amightywindalmightywindelishevaandpublisheliyahuelijahthe internetelisabethsherrie2018 video12 september12th septembercensorship machinescopyright filterscopyright infringementscopyright lawseu internet censorshipevery content uploadedflow of informationfreedom of the internetgiant tech companiesinternet activitypray and actpre-programmedsayscreeningstrictly monitor
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