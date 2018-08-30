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🔴Probably The Most Important Prophecy Given In 2018❗ (Full Version Is Linked In Description)
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0 view • August 30, 2018
The devil knows when Israel repents his kingdom has come to an end. God is calling Israel back to repentance and true holiness through HIS Son, YAHUSHUA MASHIACH (Jesus Christ). Where is Israel's blood sacrifice? It is YAHUSHUA if they would but accept HIM.
This video includes excerpts of the latest public Prophecy spoken through Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu and the entire Prophecy is on the way. YAHUVEH Adonai is calling forth the bride of Israel! And calling many to repentance.
AmightyWind.com
This video includes excerpts of the latest public Prophecy spoken through Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu and the entire Prophecy is on the way. YAHUVEH Adonai is calling forth the bride of Israel! And calling many to repentance.
AmightyWind.com
Keywords
godjesus christyahushuaendkingdomdevilrepentanceblood sacrificeamightywindalmightywindelishevaeliyahumashiachhissonelijahfull versionprophet elisheva eliyahubride of israelelisabethsherrie2018 videoentire prophecygiven in 2018important prophecyisrael'sl israelmany to repentancemessianic jewon the wayprobablyprophetic messagespublic prophecyrepentsthe most importanttrue holinessyahushua mashiachyahuveh adonai
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