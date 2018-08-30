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Use Your Gift? 8/30/18
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2 views • August 30, 2018
We’re put here, believe it or not, to impact this natural world. We’re the salt of the earth. We are to impact and influence this natural world. We are to occupy till He comes. Earnestly contend for the faith. Everywhere the faith is under attack. Not sit around and say, “it’s going to get worse.”
Men and women of God who come out of their comfort zones, will be held accountable for the gifts they have and how they use it.
Go use your gift!
Pass the Salt!
Men and women of God who come out of their comfort zones, will be held accountable for the gifts they have and how they use it.
Go use your gift!
Pass the Salt!
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