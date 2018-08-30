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🔴Ireland Choose Life❗ Undeniable Evidence Abortion is Murder, Fetus Is Human & Alive❗ [2018 video]
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27 views • August 30, 2018
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The Silent Scream (Full Length): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gON-8PP6zgQ
The Silent Scream [high quality] (The ultrasound of abortion): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Hb3DFELq4Y
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The Silent Scream (Full Length): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gON-8PP6zgQ
The Silent Scream [high quality] (The ultrasound of abortion): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Hb3DFELq4Y
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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