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🔴[Swedish] Profetia 128 – GUD Säger: Våga Bara Avvisa❗ [2018 Video]
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11 views • August 30, 2018
Striden har rasat! Detta är inget vanligt Ministerium! Tror ni inte att satan vet det? – Han har förlorat några av sina toppgeneraler! – han har förlorat några av sina högsta befälhavare!
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Tack för att du tittat!
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http://AmightyWind.com
http://AmightyWind.com/sweden.htm
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