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Evil runs this Satanic earth. In 1967 Mr. Fagan describes truth about the "CFR & Illuminati"
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179 views • August 30, 2018
From 1967 The Illuminati, and their New World Order. Mr. Fagan describes with documentary evidence how the ILLUMINATI became the instrument of the House of Rothschild to achieve a "One World Government".
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